Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Christopher Conference Center
28 N. Plaza Blvd.
Chillicothe, OH
Erika Ashbrook

Erika Ashbrook Obituary
Erika Ashbrook

CHILLICOTHE - Erika (Shaffer) Ashbrook, 46, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, February 17, 2020, with her husband Fred, and family members by her side after a courageous four-year battle of cancer.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held 10:30 am, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Christopher Conference Center, 28 N. Plaza Blvd., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
