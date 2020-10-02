1/
Ernest C. Bowles Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest C. Bowles, Sr.

Englewood, FL - Ernest C. Bowles, Sr. of Englewood, FL joined our Heavenly Father on September 18, 2020. He was born May 27, 1944 to Cecil C. and Bonnie V. (Shoemaker) Bowles.

Ernest graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1963. He married Linda L. Davis on December 22, 1963 and has 3 children: Ernest C. Bowles, Jr. (Jovan Delgado) of CO, Timothy M. Bowles (Susan Slagle) of FL and Trisha L. Bowles (Matt Colley) of Chillicothe.

Ernest has 3 grandchildren including a loving granddaughter Catheryn S. Bowles (FL), Jasmyn and Chloe Delgado (CO), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by 6 sisters and 5 brothers: Juanita Bowles (NM), Pamela Brown (AZ), Alice Reese (CA), Diane Willett (CA), Janet Reed (AL), Debbie Smith (OH), Robert Bowles (OH), Tommy Smith (OH), Arthur Bowles (MN), Billy Smith (FL) and Danny Smith (OH). He is also survived by one aunt, Pat Lowery of Frankfort.

Ernest had several special friends including Bud, Mary, Mark and Cheryl Frazier, Bonnie Maxwell and two special caregivers Brenda Smith (niece) and David Honaker.

Ernest was a trimmer press operator for the Chillicothe Paper Company from 1964 until he retired with 42 years of service.

Graveside services will be officiated by David Honaker at the Rowland Cemetery at 1 pm on Sunday, October 11th. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Plaza across from the Hampton Inn from 2-4 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved