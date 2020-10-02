Ernest C. Bowles, Sr.



Englewood, FL - Ernest C. Bowles, Sr. of Englewood, FL joined our Heavenly Father on September 18, 2020. He was born May 27, 1944 to Cecil C. and Bonnie V. (Shoemaker) Bowles.



Ernest graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1963. He married Linda L. Davis on December 22, 1963 and has 3 children: Ernest C. Bowles, Jr. (Jovan Delgado) of CO, Timothy M. Bowles (Susan Slagle) of FL and Trisha L. Bowles (Matt Colley) of Chillicothe.



Ernest has 3 grandchildren including a loving granddaughter Catheryn S. Bowles (FL), Jasmyn and Chloe Delgado (CO), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He is survived by 6 sisters and 5 brothers: Juanita Bowles (NM), Pamela Brown (AZ), Alice Reese (CA), Diane Willett (CA), Janet Reed (AL), Debbie Smith (OH), Robert Bowles (OH), Tommy Smith (OH), Arthur Bowles (MN), Billy Smith (FL) and Danny Smith (OH). He is also survived by one aunt, Pat Lowery of Frankfort.



Ernest had several special friends including Bud, Mary, Mark and Cheryl Frazier, Bonnie Maxwell and two special caregivers Brenda Smith (niece) and David Honaker.



Ernest was a trimmer press operator for the Chillicothe Paper Company from 1964 until he retired with 42 years of service.



Graveside services will be officiated by David Honaker at the Rowland Cemetery at 1 pm on Sunday, October 11th. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Plaza across from the Hampton Inn from 2-4 pm.









