Ernest "Gene" Harrell

Ernest "Gene" Harrell

Chillicothe - Ernest Eugene "Gene" Harrell, 76, of Chillicothe died 7:41 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born October 31, 1942 in Ross County to the late Herman, Sr. and Mary Bowsher Harrell.

Surviving is wife of 53 years, Rowena Pierce Harrell; children, Edward (Giachinta) Wright, Ernest Eugene "Gene" (Jami) Harrell, Jr. and Carolyn (Charles) McCloskey, all of Chillicothe; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Lorian (Charlie) Browning, of Waverly, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Harrell, Jr. and a sister, Junetta Harrell.

Gene was a retired corrections officer from RCI and a U.S. Army Reserve veteran. He was the former chief of the Huntington Township Volunteer Fire Department. Gene enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and especially his great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 in Huntington Township cemetery with his son, Gene Harrell officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
