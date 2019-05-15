Services
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
CHILLICOTHE - Ernest Franklin Horsley, 82, of Chillicothe, died 2:41 pm, May 12, 2019 at Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.

He was born December 11, 1936 in New Boston, OH to the late King and Lucinda Ginn Horsley. On April 15, 1967 he married the love of his life, Lois Maxine (Blevins) Ward, who survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Vanessa (Jeff) Jackson, Terrace Park, OH; his grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, and Mary Kate Keller; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Peggy (Don) Hines; and a sister-in-law, Opal Horsley, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Jewel Horsley, Clotean Copper, and Joyce Adkins; two brothers, James and Thomas Horsley; three infant sisters; and three infant brothers.

Mr. Horsley retired from Mead Paper, was a charter member of Trinity Lighthouse Holiness Church, a member of Mead Local 731 and the Ross Co. Senior Citizen Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Willard McCray officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 pm Friday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 15, 2019
