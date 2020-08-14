1/
Ernest L. "Bud" Kinnamon
Ernest L. "Bud" Kinnamon

Chillicothe - Ernest L. "Bud" Kinnamon 81 of Chillicothe passed from this life 10:34 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. He was born June 26, 1939 in Ross County the son of the late Elmer W. and Aubra (Hartly) Kinnamon.

He is survived by his children Kathy (Jeff) Sparks, Ernest Kinnamon, Jr., Jeannie Perkins and Jerry Kinnamon. Also surviving are several stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Irene Schumann and many nieces and nephews; friends including Alan (Debbie) Newberry and two special caregivers Brooke and Jasmine.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Everett Kinnamon, Esther Shewalter, Thelma Cottrill and Betty Oney Cottrill.

Bud was a 1958 Graduate of Twin High School and he was employed by Baldwin Printers before retiring from the State Auditor's Office. He like to pitch horseshoes, fish, mushroom hunt and square dance. Bud was a member of the Piketon Community Church where he was in a Quartet and sang in many services and revivals over the years.

Funeral services will be held 1pm Monday, Aug 17, 2020 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Bainbridge with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Seating will be very limited. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery, Piketon. There will be calling hours, Monday, from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed at all times. For those who cannot be present for the service or are not comfortable being in crowds the family asks that a personal remembrance of Ernest be left on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
AUG
17
Burial
Mound Cemetery
