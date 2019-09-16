|
Ernest W. Butterbaugh
Chillicothe - Ernest W. Butterbaugh, 68, of Chillicothe passed away at Riverside Hospital in Columbus on Friday, September 13, 2019, following an extended illness. Born March 20, 1951 in Jackson, Ohio to Arthur and Ethel (Clipner) Butterbaugh. His parents predeceased him.
Survivors include siblings: Ruth (Emmitt) Barney, Dwight (Molly) Butterbaugh, Tim (Carrie) Butterbaugh, Delores "Sue" (Jeff ) Clark and Arteena "Teena" Bigham; nieces and nephews: Emmitt Jr., Christal, Kelly, Tonya, Dwight Jr., Josh, Kristina, Michael, Trent, Gabe "Smiley", Jessica, Becca, Angel, Kelsey, Brittany and several other great nieces and nephews; numerous aunts and uncles; and a lifetime of friends: Melanie Piggott, Michael "Pat" Drake, Jim & Jenny Richter, Tom Spetnagel, Dave Large, Thom Hamman, Brady & Chloe Miller and Dennis Atkins, just to name a few.
Ernie graduated from Southeastern High School in 1969. He began working at the age of 14 for Charles Black Stables and eventually retired after 30 years of service from the Ross County Sheriff Department. Ernie held many positions, such as dispatch, road patrol, detective and Chief Deputy. Ernie was very proud of his service to Ross County.
A friend noted, "As difficult as Ernie could be, he will be missed by many as he brought a lot of laughter and good times to this community."
Arrangements are being handled by Haller Funeral Home in Chillicothe. In honoring Ernie's wishes, there will be no calling hours, funeral or memorial.
His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019