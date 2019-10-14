|
|
Eskell W. Pack
Chillicothe - Eskell W. Pack, 82, of Chillicothe, died 7:35 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 in National Church Residences, Chillicothe following an extended illness.
He was born June 6, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Ransom and Martha E. Thompson Pack. On December 19, 1962, he married the former Marilyn F. Evans who died April 30, 2009.
Surviving are children, Jim (Brenda) Pack, of Chillicothe, Karyl (Michael) Ash, of Chillicothe, Robin (Terry) Easter, of Clarksville, TN, Bill Pack, of Texas, Norma Pack and Jeff Pack; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends. He was predeceased by a son, Richard Pack; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Eskell retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.
The family wants to extend a special "Thank You" to the staffs at National Church Residences Chillicothe and Adena Hospice for the wonderful care given to Eskell and compassion shown to our family during this time.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. There will be no public viewing. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019