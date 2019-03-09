|
|
Estell Chandler
Waverly - Estell Chandler, 81, of Wilson Run Road, Waverly, Ohio passed 10:01 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home.
Estell was born January 21, 1938 in Clark County, Ohio, the son of the late Lodie Chandler and Envie (Castle) Chandler. On July 28, 1978, Estell was united in marriage to Sandra Lou (Tolliver) Chandler, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Tommy Lee (Tabby) Chandler and Bryan Scott (Jennifer) Chandler, brother, Eugene Chandler, three sisters, Dot (Vernon) Remy, Carolyn (Jay) Sparks, and Frances (Dwight) Rodgers, five grandchildren, Madison Chandler, Camryn Chandler, Chris Chandler, Deanna Newman, and Shad Clemons, two step-children, Jeffrey Leeson and Susie Moore Price, several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and mother of his children, Kathleen "Kitty" Chandler.
Estell was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post #4 and a retired quality control inspector for Lennox Corp. in Columbus, Ohio.
His parents, son, Rodney Chandler, step-daughter, Rebecca Moore, two step-granddaughters, Sandra Schreck and Lora Sue Miller, two brothers, Dencil and Willis Chandler, and sister, Joyce Lawson, preceded Estell in death.
Funeral services will be held noon Monday, March 11, 2019 at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Reverend Daniel King officiating. Burial will follow at Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio with graveside military services conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019