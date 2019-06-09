|
Esther Harrington
Chillicothe - Esther Harrington, 93, of Liberty Hill Road, Chillicothe died at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Traditions of Chillicothe.
She was born January 24, 1926 in Hunter, Kentucky the daughter of the late Lonnie Warrens and Dona (Lykins) Warrens. She was united in marriage to Oliver Harrington on May 18, 1942, who preceded her in death on May 27, 2006.
Surviving are three sons, Steve (Carolyn) Harrington of Chillicothe, Ohio, Kenneth (Kathy) Harrington of Delaware, Ohio, and Michael Dwayne (Molly) Harrington of Chillicothe, Ohio, a daughter, Janett Detty, eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Samuel (Jean) Warrens, and two sisters, Gertrude Ponder and Joyce (James) Simon.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, William Harrington, two sisters, Garnet Sloan and Katherine Gayheart, three brothers, Curtis Warrens, Douglas Warrens, and Donald Warrens, and a son-in-law, Marvin Detty.
Esther was a member of Little Ettie Old Regular Baptist Church, Beaver, Ohio and a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Alan Dee Osborne, officiating. Burial will follow in Gayheart Family Cemetery, Liberty Hill Road, Chillicothe.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the funeral home
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 9, 2019