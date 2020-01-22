Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther L. "Donnie" Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther L. "Donnie" Newton Obituary
Esther L. "Donnie" Newton

Chillicothe - Esther L. "Donnie" Newton, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Traditions with her family by her side.

She was born July 21, 1930, in Chillicothe to the late Ellsworth and Frances Inman Hammond. On December 3, 1949 she married her husband of 70 years Kenneth F. Newton who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Kenneth F. (Patricia) Newton, of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Brooke (Alex) Maranzana, of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Brian Maranzana; sister-in-law, Marge Hammond, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Brian K. Newton and a brother, Marvin Hammond.

Esther was a homemaker and attended Bridge Street Church of Christ. Her love for dogs was known to all who knew her.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -