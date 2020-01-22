|
Esther L. "Donnie" Newton
Chillicothe - Esther L. "Donnie" Newton, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Traditions with her family by her side.
She was born July 21, 1930, in Chillicothe to the late Ellsworth and Frances Inman Hammond. On December 3, 1949 she married her husband of 70 years Kenneth F. Newton who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Kenneth F. (Patricia) Newton, of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Brooke (Alex) Maranzana, of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Brian Maranzana; sister-in-law, Marge Hammond, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Brian K. Newton and a brother, Marvin Hammond.
Esther was a homemaker and attended Bridge Street Church of Christ. Her love for dogs was known to all who knew her.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020