|
|
Ethel Irene (Dresbach) Priest
Kingston - Ethel Irene (Dresbach) Priest, 98, of Kingston, passed away from her earthly home on May 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 2, 1921, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Lyman and Minnie (Babb) Dresbach.
Irene is survived by her son, Paul M. (Carol) Priest Jr., of Kingston; sister-in-laws, Ester Dixon, of Sunbury, Janice Skeens, of Buffalo, NY, and Betty Dresbach, of Norfolk, VA; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many special friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Priest Sr., on May 29, 1981.
Irene attended Kingston Local Schools until her mother died when she was 11 years old. She then transferred to and graduated from Monroe High School in Five Points, OH in 1940. After high school, she worked for Ford Agency as a bookkeeper in Johnson, OH. During the war, she went to work at Technical Rubber Co. until 1943. She returned to Kingston after marrying Paul Sr., who was sent to England and Germany during WWII. Irene retired from General Electric, Circleville, in 1986, after 29 years of service.
Irene was always heavily involved in her community. She was a charter member of the American Legion and served as President and Secretary, a member of Ross County Senior Citizens Board, President of the Garden Club, a volunteer at Kingston Senior Citizens Center, and a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church and the church's ladies group. Irene was also named Kingston's "Citizen of the Year" in 1989. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their ministry during Irene's illness.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Jammie Wilhelm officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's honor to the Green Township Fire Department (P.O. Box 700, Kingston, OH 45644) or Kingston United Methodist Church (30 Pickaway St, Kingston, OH 45644). Condolences can be made on Irene's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 9, 2019