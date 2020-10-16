Ethel Rose Butcher
Londonderry - Ethel Rose Butcher, 56 of Londonderry passed from this life on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born Jan. 19, 1964 in Vinton County, the daughter of Jacob and Flora (Archey) Richards. In 1982 she married Bruce W. Butcher, Sr., who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Rosanna (Steven) Fyffe, Obetz, OH and Melissa Butcher, Chillicothe; sons, Bruce W. (Sunshine) Butcher, Jr. and David Butcher, all of Chillicothe; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 5 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and several sisters and brothers.
Rose was devoted to her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUERAL HOME with Chaplin Cameron Caseman officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Sunday. In consideration of the family, the wearing of facemasks and social distancing will be observed.
Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
