Etta Mae Stevens
Chillicothe - Etta Mae Stevens, 86, of Chillicothe passed from this life on Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 in National Church Residence following an extended illness.
She was born February 10, 1933, to John Roy and Edna Coey. On November 7, 1950, she married William Stevens who preceded her in death in 1968.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda K. (Melvin) Gibson; a brother, Forrest (Mary Lou) Coey; a sister, Gladys Louise Hunt; adopted sister, Beverly (Frank) Higley; grandchildren, Michele (Michael) Lewis, Jason (Tonya) Andrews, Ebony Gibson, Melvin Grant Gibson III, and Ashley Gibson; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren Andrews and Laila, Danea, DeVaughn, Melvin Grant, Matthias Gibson and Malachi, Marcel, Daquan and Quinton James. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, John Alfred (Betty) Coey and brother-in-law, Richard Hunt.
Etta retired from the Chillicothe Telephone Company in 1998 after working 22 years. She met her very special friend, Jodi Porter at the phone company and loved her like a sister. Etta did not know a stranger. She was very giving to all in need and anyone that knew her was blessed by her kindness and love. She attended Voice of Hope Church of God.
The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare and at National Church Residence and their hospice care team for taking wonderful care of Etta the few years she had to be in a nursing facility.
In keeping with Etta's wishes there will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019