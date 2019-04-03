|
|
Eula Burleigh
Chillicothe - Eula Burleigh's spirit ascended with Christ on March 28, 2019 surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.
She was the daughter of the late Tealy Sr. and Georgeanna Alston, born December 13, 1920 in Nash County, NC. On March 22, 1941, in Willsburg, WV, she was joined in holy matrimony to the late Trustee Emeritus, Earmey N. Burleigh, Jr, and shared sixty three years of marriage together before his passing in 2004.
Left to celebrate her life is her daughter, Dr. Charlene (Mal) Burleigh-Payne; two sisters, Cecelia Trent, and Emma Glover; a brother, Jerry Alston; three daughters-in-law, Mary Burleigh, Marie De Volle, and Pauline Burleigh; a sister-in-law, Mary Lee Burleigh; fourteen grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Dwight, Lloyd, and Ronald Burleigh; two sisters, Mary Williams, and Nannie Alston; and six brothers, Edward, William, Robert, Tealy Jr., Max, and Leroy Alston.
A homegoing service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Second Baptist Church, 324 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106, Rev. Archie D. Perrin eulogizing and Pastor E. LaRue Davis, officiant. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 9:30am on Saturday until the time of the service. Local arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home in conjunction with Leo J. Henney Funeral Home in Carnegie, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Second Baptist Church, 324 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, PA 15106 in her honor.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019