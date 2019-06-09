|
Eunice Catherine Smedley Wasson (Peggy)
Greensboro, N.C. - Eunice Catherine Smedley Wasson (Peggy), formerly of Chillicothe, joined her beloved husband and partner of 54 years, Gerald Andrew Wasson (Jerry), when she died on Friday, January 18, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Peggy was born January 27, 1922, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the fifth of eight children of the late William Earl Smedley and Mabel Christine Winnifred Jones Smedley. She grew up in Watertown, South Dakota, where she won the state debate championship and was valedictorian of the Watertown High School Class of 1940. After high school she moved to Washington, D.C. to work in the steno pool on Capitol Hill and later with the Veterans Administration. She attended classes at George Washington University after work. A friend set her up on a blind date with a handsome fellow from Maine, and she and Jerry were married on June 6, 1946, at St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the "Church of the Presidents."
Peggy and Jerry made their home in New Jersey and soon welcomed two daughters. In 1967 Jerry was transferred to Chillicothe, which became Peggy's home for the next 46 years. During that time she worked in the library at Ohio University-Chillicothe, ultimately becoming head librarian, a position she held until her retirement in 1982. Peggy's energy, good sense, compassion, and humor left a mark on her community. She was an active member of Chapter DQ, P.E.O Sisterhood; a hospital volunteer; and a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the Altar Guild & St. Ann's Guild, served on the vestry, and helped anchor the soprano section in the choir.
In addition to her work and volunteer activities, Peggy was an excellent bridge player; an accomplished needlewoman; a lover of word play, puzzles, and games; a great dancer; an avid reader; and a devoted friend. She loved and was inspired by music, poetry, and the natural world, taking birdwatching classes and tending a prolific vegetable garden. She devoured the news and never stopped learning, even when life was difficult and the lessons were hard.
Peggy is survived by daughters Teresa Jean Wasson of Parker, Colorado, and Catherine Joan Wasson of Greensboro, North Carolina. She was the best Nana that anyone could possibly be to grandchildren Elizabeth Anne Ericson (Matthew Murphy) and Andrew Mitchell Ericson of Denver, CO; Peter Douglas Ericson of Parker, CO; Evan Wasson Miller of Huntington Beach, CA; and Colin Wasson Miller (Sarah Howell-Miller) of Winston-Salem, NC. They all remember summer vacations, Kings-in-the-Corner, breakfast at Bob Evans, cut-throat games of Monopoly, wise counsel, and unconditional love. Peggy was also blessed with two great-granddaughters, Keara Rose Ericson Murphy and Catriona Sage Ericson Murphy (who called her, most appropriately, "Great Nana"), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, five brothers (Leo, Dale, Earl, Albert, and Hugh Smedley), and two sisters (Winnifred Smedley Kindred and Noma Smedley Garrett Crawford).
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Chillicothe, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, followed by an informal reception for friends and family in the church hall. Peggy's and Jerry's ashes will be interred together at Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from June 9 to June 10, 2019