Eva F. Blazer
Grove City - Eva passed away, March 17th at the Monterey Rehabilitation Center, Grove City where she had resided.
She was born in Chillicothe Ohio on March 22, 1933 to Val and Dena Ross. She married Tom Blazer December 18, 1948. With Tom she had two daughters, Barbara (Don) Harrington in Arizona; Nancy (Bruce) Elliott in London, Ohio; and one son, Tom who predeceased her and was her caregiver for many years. Three grandchildren, Traci Andrus, Chance Penn, and Erin Penn. Great Grandchildren, Randall, Coreena and Cinamyn and several great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, son Tom Blazer, a sister, Katherine Hughes and nephew, Robbie Hughes.
Eva was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease approximately thirty years ago. Due to her interest, she read and studied the effects of Parkinson's and started the first Parkinson's Support Group in Ross County.
Many thanks to her caregivers, especially caregiver and friend Laura Pinson, with whom she lived. Also, to her faithful companion "puppy" whom she loved.
Her final resting place is The Greenlawn Cemetery, arrangements will be at the convenience of family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Organization, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Eva's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019