Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Cottrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Cottrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Cottrill Obituary
Evelyn Cottrill

Bainbridge - Evelyn Cottrill 72 of Bainbridge passed from this life 2:40 am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born September 12, 1947 in Ross County the daughter of the late Edgar and Rachel (Vadermark) Mick. On October 31, 1965 she married Larry E. Cottrill who survives. She is also survived by six children, Donny, Dwain, Arick, Aron, Dana and Angel Cottrill; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Marium Knisley and Rita Shoemaker and two brothers, Billy and Burl Mick. In addition to her parents Evelyn was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather and seven brothers and sisters. Evelyn enjoyed painting. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Rev. Rich Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with Evelyn's family from 12 pm until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Sunday. Those wishing to sign her online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -