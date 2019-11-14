|
|
Evelyn Cottrill
Bainbridge - Evelyn Cottrill 72 of Bainbridge passed from this life 2:40 am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She was born September 12, 1947 in Ross County the daughter of the late Edgar and Rachel (Vadermark) Mick. On October 31, 1965 she married Larry E. Cottrill who survives. She is also survived by six children, Donny, Dwain, Arick, Aron, Dana and Angel Cottrill; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; two sisters, Marium Knisley and Rita Shoemaker and two brothers, Billy and Burl Mick. In addition to her parents Evelyn was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather and seven brothers and sisters. Evelyn enjoyed painting. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Rev. Rich Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with Evelyn's family from 12 pm until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Sunday. Those wishing to sign her online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019