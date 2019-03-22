Services
Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church
260 Mill Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church
260 Mill St.
Chillicothe, OH
Evelyn Fannin Obituary
Evelyn Fannin

Chillicothe - Evelyn Fannin 79 of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence.

Evelyn was born April 17, 1939 in Lawrence County, Kentucky to the late Arlie L and Carnalee Castle Borders.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Ray Dean Fannin Jr.; two brothers William A. Borders and Jack Borders; three sisters Opal Taylor, Pearl Churella and Hellen Wollenmann.

Evelyn was a former receptionist and telephone operator with Pickway Manor Nursing Facility.

She leaves behand her loving son Alan Todd(Christy) Fannin of Chillicothe, OH; three grandchildren Cierra Nicole(Kyle) Long of Mooresville, NC, Chelsea Spears and Alanee Fannin both of Chillicothe, OH; five great grandchildren Kaiden Long, Alex Long, Alyssa Long, Addalynn Long and Kiernan Spears; one brother Earl Borders of Lockbourne, OH; three sisters Jewell Tucker of Longmont, CO, Carolyn Mullins of New Albany, OH and Kathryn Patton of Fayetteville, GA; along with special friends Lee Sines, Darlene Long, Mary Conley, and Becky Cochran and a host of extended family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held April 6, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.at Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church located at 260 Mill St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Online condolences may be left at www.canifffuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
