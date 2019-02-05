|
Evelyn Messel
Chillicothe - Evelyn Louise Messel, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday afternoon, February 1, 2019, at her home, following a brief illness.
She was born October 10, 1929, in Chillicothe to the late George V. McCorkle and Gladys (Caplinger) Kellough. On August 13, 1962, she was married to Forrest U. "Fo" Messel, and together they shared over 36 years of marriage before his passing on May 27, 1999.
Surviving are two daughters, Diana L. (Messel) and spouse Bill McCorkle, of Chillicothe, and Vickie E. (Messel) and spouse Jack McDonald, of Frankfort; five grandchildren, Michelle E. (McCorkle) Porter and Darren C. Porter, of Grove City, Wm. Alan and Elise (Wanlass) McCorkle, of Fairfield, CA, Holly R. McCorkle and partner Steve Wobser, of Grove City, Forrest W. McDonald, of Frankfort, and Nicolas L. and Becky McDonald, of Frankfort; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb M. Porter, of Grove City, Kaitlyn J. and Wm. Matthew McCorkle, Fairfield, CA, Brittany (Randy) Wilson, of Grove City, Payton McDonald, Alyssa McDonald, and Mahallie McDonald and partner Michael Eliason, all of Chillicothe; three great-great-grandchildren, Lillian Wilson, Sydni Wilson, and Ashton Eliason; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary L. and Loree (Smith) Kellough, of South Salem; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dan Alan Messel, and her grandparents who raised her, Wren and Ollie (Wilt) Caplinger, fondly referred to as "Mom and Pop".
Evelyn attended the Chillicothe High School, Class of 1949, and enjoyed 30 plus years of meeting for luncheons with friends and classmates. She was a member of the VFW Post #108, the American Legion Post #62, the Lady Elks Club, and the Red Hat Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Adena Hospice group for all of their love and care over the last month.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery, Twin Twp. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 10:00am until the time of the service Friday.
Due to Evelyn's love for her cats, memorial contributions can be made to the Cause for Paws, PO Box 1767, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019