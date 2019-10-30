|
|
Everett A. Smith
Chillicothe - Everett A. Smith, 84, of Chillicothe, went to heaven at 9:44 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the VA Hospital Hospice Center. He was reunited with his wife, Barb and sons, James and David Smith and many other family members.
He was born to Roy P. Sr. and Ruth (Payne) Smith on October 1, 1935. One of 10 children, Everett never lacked for someone to keep him company or to get into mischief.
Everett married the love of his life, Barbara (Vollmar) Smith on December 31, 1959. Three sons were born to them, James, David and Scott Smith.
Surviving are a son, Scott Smith, of Chillicothe; brothers, Walter (Jean) Smith, of Circleville and Roy (Phyllis) Smith, of Chillicothe; two sisters, Shirley (Bill) Landman and Lola (Joe) Schumann, both of Chillicothe; brothers-in-law, Dan (Jane) Vollmar, of Kingston and Rick (Mary) Vollmar, of Chillicothe; daughters-in-law, Felissa Snyder, of Chillicothe and Shelly Henderson, of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Jimmy, Casey, and Chase Smith, Keith Legg and Josh Henderson; sisters-in-law, Marian E. Smith and Doris Smith and their families; many nieces, nephews and other beloved family members.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; sons, James and David Smith; his parents and in-laws; brothers, Richard, Robert and John Smith; sisters, Evelyn Chaffin and Marian L. Smith and sister-in-law, Janet Jones.
He attended Chillicothe High School and served in the Army stationed in Germany. He retired from the Mead Corp. where he was an electrician and he also co-owned the West End Economy Store. He was a member of UPIU Local 731 and Scioto Lodge #6 F and AM.
Everett and Barb opened their home to rescue cats and dogs. They considered each one special and precious to them. They were very involved with The Boy Scouts of America, loved the beauty of nature, enjoyed family activities and loved spending time with friends. They taught Sunday School and supported church activities at the Trinity United Methodist Church where they were actively involved.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kurt King officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Friday where a Masonic Service will be held 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601, Boys Scouts of America or a .
"Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:21
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019