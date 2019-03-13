|
|
Everett "Butch" Easterday, Jr.
Chillicothe - Everett E. "Butch" Easterday, Jr., 70, died March 10, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Chillicothe, following an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born April 18, 1948, in Chillicothe to the late Everett E., Sr. and Ruth (Leach) Easterday. On June 14, 1997, he married the former E. Lucy Roark, who survives.
Also surviving are his children: Tiffany Easterday (Michael Leatherwood), son Lee Easterday (Kim Cantrell); step-son Johnnie (Corrie) Johnson, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Bryce Easterday, Jacob Kuhner, Avery Johnson, Kyler Cantrell and Zoee Easterday; a sister Cheri Easterday, of Ashland, OH; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Connie (Bob) Kennedy.
Butch was a 1967 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He retired from Kenworth Truck in 2003 and was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He belonged to the VFW, Post 108, American Legion, Post 62, and the AmVets, Post 4. Butch enjoyed golfing, raising quarter and paint horses, playing music and was the original drummer for the band "The Wegians" and was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at the VA Freedoms Harbor for taking excellent care of Butch.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, March 15, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-7pm at the funeral home and attendees are welcome to wear Buckeye attire.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to: -Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. His online guestbook and memorial tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019