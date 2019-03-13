Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Easterday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett "Butch" Easterday Jr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Everett "Butch" Easterday Jr. Obituary
Everett "Butch" Easterday, Jr.

Chillicothe - Everett E. "Butch" Easterday, Jr., 70, died March 10, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Chillicothe, following an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born April 18, 1948, in Chillicothe to the late Everett E., Sr. and Ruth (Leach) Easterday. On June 14, 1997, he married the former E. Lucy Roark, who survives.

Also surviving are his children: Tiffany Easterday (Michael Leatherwood), son Lee Easterday (Kim Cantrell); step-son Johnnie (Corrie) Johnson, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Bryce Easterday, Jacob Kuhner, Avery Johnson, Kyler Cantrell and Zoee Easterday; a sister Cheri Easterday, of Ashland, OH; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Connie (Bob) Kennedy.

Butch was a 1967 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He retired from Kenworth Truck in 2003 and was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He belonged to the VFW, Post 108, American Legion, Post 62, and the AmVets, Post 4. Butch enjoyed golfing, raising quarter and paint horses, playing music and was the original drummer for the band "The Wegians" and was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at the VA Freedoms Harbor for taking excellent care of Butch.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, March 15, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-7pm at the funeral home and attendees are welcome to wear Buckeye attire.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to: -Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. His online guestbook and memorial tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now