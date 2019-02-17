Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezra Conn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezra Conn Ii


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ezra Conn Ii Obituary
Ezra Conn II

Waverly - Ezra Willard Conn II, 43, of Waverly, passed away Thursday night, February 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 18, 1975, in Chillicothe, Ohio to Ezra Willard and Kathleen Louise (McCloud) Conn, who survive.

Also surviving is his son, Colton (Shayla) Seymour; a sister, Mary (Daniel) Oney; a brother, Justin Conn; five nieces, Kailee, Alyssa, Laraya, Maleah, and Alexa; his grandmother, Laura Truex; and an uncle, Roger (Diana) Conn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kristen L. Conn, his maternal grandfather, Lloyd McCloud; and his paternal grandparents, Virgil and Mary Conn.

Ezra worked as a pipefitter, and was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 421. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Huntington Memorial Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm until the time of the service.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now