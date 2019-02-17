|
|
Ezra Conn II
Waverly - Ezra Willard Conn II, 43, of Waverly, passed away Thursday night, February 14, 2019 at his home.
He was born December 18, 1975, in Chillicothe, Ohio to Ezra Willard and Kathleen Louise (McCloud) Conn, who survive.
Also surviving is his son, Colton (Shayla) Seymour; a sister, Mary (Daniel) Oney; a brother, Justin Conn; five nieces, Kailee, Alyssa, Laraya, Maleah, and Alexa; his grandmother, Laura Truex; and an uncle, Roger (Diana) Conn. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kristen L. Conn, his maternal grandfather, Lloyd McCloud; and his paternal grandparents, Virgil and Mary Conn.
Ezra worked as a pipefitter, and was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 421. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors and going fishing.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Huntington Memorial Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019