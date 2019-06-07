Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Ezra W. Conn Obituary
Ezra W. Conn

Waverly - Ezra W. Conn, 68, died at 1:37am June 5, 2019, at his residence following an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born March 7, 1951, in Dayton, OH to the late Virgil and Mary Louise (McGraw) Conn. On February 16, 1974, he married the former Kathy L. McCloud, who survives.

Also surviving are his children: Mary (Daniel) Oney, Justin Conn, all of Chillicothe; Kailee and Alyssa, at home; grandchildren: Colton (Shayla) Seymour, Laraya, Maleah and Alexa; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother Roger (Diana) Conn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Kristen Conn; his son Ezra W. Conn II; a brother Billy Conn; and a sister Wyvetta Montgomery.

Ezra was a retired union pipefitter, Local 577. He attended Huntington High School and then served honorably in the US Navy aboard the USS Rowan during the Vietnam War. He attended Centerpoint Church.

His funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday, June 9, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Huntington Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-2pm Sunday the funeral home. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 7, 2019
