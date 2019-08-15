|
Faith M. Thompson
Chillicothe - Faith M. Thompson, 67, of Chillicothe went to be with the Lord at 7:52am August 13, 2019, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Faith was born September 28, 1951, in Chillicothe, the youngest of 10 children of Harley J. and Hazel I. McKenzie Hardesty, who preceded her in death. On March 8, 1975, she married her best friend Dale A. Thompson, who survives.
Also surviving are her beloved son Aaron Paul Thompson, of Hilliard, OH, who was "The sunshine of Faith's life"; a brother Carol (Linda) Hardesty, of Chillicothe; 2 sisters Roberta (Rev. Glen) Allison, of Pataskala, and Lois (Bill) Good, of Indiana; Dale's siblings: Glenn (Carol) Thompson, Dennis (Elizabeth) Thompson, and Mary (Charles, Jr.) Clarke, all of Chillicothe; a sister-in-law Arlene Hardesty; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends that she loved very much. Besides her parents, Faith was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Larry Hardesty, Sr. and Donald Hardesty; 4 sisters: Rosemary Lott Stanhope, Patty Hesson, Garnet Ison and Janet Seymour.
The passion of Faith's heart was to tell others about Jesus. She taught children's Sunday School for 28 years at First United Methodist and more recently at Brookside CCCU. She served for many years on the Missions Committee and worked in the church nursery. Faith maintained a constant prayer list and was faithful to pray for those persons or situations daily. She also was a faithful visitor to those in the hospital, nursing home or those shut-in at home. Faith was an avid reader, loved going to the beach, sending cards for all occasions, watching the birds from her kitchen window or from the back deck, and living in the country.
The writer of Proverbs 31 says these words about a wife and mother: "She is more precious than rubies, her husband can trust her and she will enrich his life, she is energetic and strong, a hard worker, she is clothed with strength and dignity, she watches over her household and suffers nothing from laziness, her children stand and bless her, her husband praises her." Faith Thompson was such a wife and mother!
Her funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday, August 17, at Brookside CCCU, with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until 2pm Saturday at the church. Her online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
While the sentiment of flowers is appreciated, Faith would be most honored by you making a donation to either: Brookside Church Benevolence Fund, 2215 Egypt Pike, Chillicothe, OH 45601; or to Hospice of Fayette Co., 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., OH 43160.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019