Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Fay L. Kuper


1927 - 2019
Fay L. Kuper Obituary
Fay L. Kuper

Chillicothe - Fay L. Kuper, 92, of Chillicothe, died 5:45 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born July 10, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Harry C. and Helen L. Schmidt Kemper. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Kuper.

Surviving are daughters, Karen Leist, of Chillicothe and Cheryl Kuper, of Hamilton; a grandson Charles (Sheila) Kuper, of Chillicothe; and great grandchildren, Briona Minney, Kate Kuper, Alissa Kuper and Jasmine Kuper.

In keeping with her wishes, Fay will be cremated. There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
