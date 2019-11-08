|
Fay L. Kuper
Chillicothe - Fay L. Kuper, 92, of Chillicothe, died 5:45 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born July 10, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Harry C. and Helen L. Schmidt Kemper. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Kuper.
Surviving are daughters, Karen Leist, of Chillicothe and Cheryl Kuper, of Hamilton; a grandson Charles (Sheila) Kuper, of Chillicothe; and great grandchildren, Briona Minney, Kate Kuper, Alissa Kuper and Jasmine Kuper.
In keeping with her wishes, Fay will be cremated. There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019