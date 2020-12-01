Faye N. McKell
Chillicothe - Faye N McKell, 97, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Traditions of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
Faye was born April 26, 1923, in Summerville, Georgia, to the late Sam and Lula (Holcombe) Polk. On February 10, 1973, she married David McKell who survives.
Also surviving are children Sandra (Joe) Uhrig, Carol (Rick) Peindl, Peggy (Gary) Seitz, Mary Lee (Terry Logan) McKell, and David (Lisa) McKell; daughters-in-law Barbara McKell and Kathy Gray; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons James McKell and Robert McKell.
Faye graduated from Massie Business College in Birmingham, AL. She was office manager for several medical practices.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and as an Elder.
Faye enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and playing golf and was part of a cross-country ski group. She was an early member of The Thrift Shop as well as other community and charitable activities.
Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service with Pastor James W. Grove officiating, was held for family. Burial followed in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Thrift Shop, 608 Church Street, Chillicothe, Oh 45601
