Faye Scholl
CHILLICOTHE - Faye Carol (Seeger) Scholl, 87, formerly of Chillicothe, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Edgewood Manor, Wellston, OH following an extended illness.
Faye was born on November 8, 1932 in Curtice, OH to the late Lyle (Sharkey) and Cora (Peg) Seeger. Faye's father worked in construction and her family moved around the country throughout her childhood. Faye graduated high school in 1949 from Port Neches High School in Port Neches, Texas. She then attended Tulsa Business School, Tulsa, Oklahoma and became a licensed court stenographer. In 1951 she and her parents moved to Meigs County, Ohio and it was there that she met her husband and love of her life, Bruce Scholl of Pomeroy, Ohio. Faye and Bruce were married on January 10, 1953 in Pomeroy. They were married 40 years until Bruce's death in 1993. They are survived by their children: Mike of Chillicothe, Jeff (Pam) of Athens, Barbara Hartley of Chillicothe, Peggie Shaw of Chillicothe, and Gary also of Chillicothe. Bruce was a proud member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for 31 years, retiring after 31 years with the rank of Lieutenant. The family lived throughout the State of Ohio during this time, until settling in the Chillicothe area and remained there for several decades.
Known as a very social person, Faye enjoyed community involvement and volunteering. She was a member of the Walnut Street United Methodist Church and was involved in a large number of organizations including , Ross County Domestic Violence Shelter, Crisis Center Interventionist, and many others. She was a past president of the Ross County Democratic Women and ran the Democratic Headquarters in Ross County for many years. Faye dedicated more than three decades as an official with the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), officiating the sports of basketball, track and volleyball. She received The Meritorious Award from the OHSAA in recognition of her 35 years of service as a registered Official in Track and Field and Volleyball.
Faye had eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a loving influence to all those she was around. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bruce, and her brother Bob Seeger and his wife Irene of Oregon, OH.
A private graveside service is planned. There will be a celebration of Faye's life at a later date. Faye's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Edgewood Manor of Wellston for the excellent care they have provided for Faye and her family during her stay there the last few years.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020