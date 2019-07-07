|
|
Flo Marie Elam-Hicks
- - Flo Marie Elam-Hicks, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born March 16, 1942 in West Liberty Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, Daniel P. Hicks, her parents; Lillie Lee Nickell and James Hendricks Elam, and her brothers, Elmo Mabry and Acey Mabry.
Flo graduated from Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, OH, and was a valued employee of the Homeland Credit Union in Chillicothe, OH for many years. She loved animals of all kinds, was an avid sports fan - especially NASCAR and Kentucky basketball, and enjoyed bowling on several leagues such as "Strikes & Mrs.", the "Wednesday Homemakers" and the "Wigwam Gals".
She is survived by two (2) siblings, Loraina Gillenwater of Columbus, OH and Omer Mabry of Morehead, KY; four (4) children , Dwayne Edward (Karen)Newman, Circleville, OH; Shayne Edward (Bobbi)Newman, Columbus, OH; Shawnda Kaye Hulett, Gastonia, NC; Leah Lorraine Hulett, Chillicothe, OH. Eight (8) Grandchildren; Adam Newman, Ashley Newman, Demetria Espana, Dwayne Newman Jr., Elizabeth Myers, Sabastian Straub, Zachary Newman, and Zahrea Ivy. Eight (8) Great Grand-Children. Two (2) step-sons; Glenn Allen (Laurie)Hicks and Kevin Wayne (Mangal)Hicks. One step-grandchild; Temperance Hicks.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Shawnda Hulett for arranging all of the wonderful in home care given to her in the days before her death.
There is no service planned at this time.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 7, 2019