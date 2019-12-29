|
Flora "Flo" G. Leonard
Logan - Flora "Flo" G. Leonard, 84, of Logan, died at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 in Washington Court House Manor.
Flora was born on January 21st, 1935, in Ross County Ohio to the late Ray and Delora (Sparks) Butterbaugh. On May 21st, 1952 she married Warren H. Tarlton who preceded her in death on October 27th 1972. Together they had 7 children. On September 9th 2005 she married Arthur Leonard who preceded her in death on October 16th 2014.
Surviving are her children, Rosie (Tom) Tarlton LeMaster, Chillicothe, Richard Tarlton, Logan, Robin (Forest) Tarlton McCloud, Chillicothe, Connie (Jack) Tarlton Vargo, Logan, and Rachel (Jon) Tarlton Soards, Greenfield. 21 grandchildren, Warren, Tara, April, Andrew, Aaron, Ashley, Joel, Heath, Shannon, Amber, Holly, Candy, Forest, John, Kristy, Carissa, Zachary, Alexis, Jorden, Adee and Silas. 22 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson Abel A. Combs. Sisters, Grace Turley, Sadie Butterbaugh, Sarah Elliott, Marlene Gallion, Carolyn Butterbaugh, Arevena Nirote, and Irene Granieri; brothers, Albert and Ray Jr. Butterbaugh, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons Russell and Rodney Tarlton, granddaughter Tamara Tarlton and Grandson Shane Tarlton, her sister Iona, and brothers Arthur, Frank, and Ralph Butterbaugh.
Flora had a smile for everyone. She loved to share her faith and understanding of the Bible. She had a resilient, determined, strong spirit. She was passionate for the truth, her family, music, reading, gardening, jewelry, pocketbooks and handbags and she was an amazing singer! She was often a caregiver to her many friends and loved ones.
Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home in Chillicothe on Thursday, January 2nd, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Charleston Church of the Brethren Cemetary.
Flora was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Chillicothe on Saturday January 11th, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019