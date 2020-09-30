1/1
Florence Dunn
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Dunn

CHILLICOTHE - Florence Marie Dunn, 69, of Chillicothe, died 5:45 pm September 26, 2020, at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home, following an extended illness.

She was born January 3, 1951 in Chillicothe to the late Robert K. and Florence M. Kaltenbach Dunn, Sr. Survivors include two daughters, Olivia Ann (Matt) Dennison, of Valrico, FL and Pamela Jo Dunn, of Newark; grandchildren, Ronald (Megan), Dylan, and Ashlee Dennison; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Chase, Kenslee, Penelope and Olivia Dennison; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Dunn, Jr. of Chillicothe and James (Susan) Dunn of Elyria; a sister Edna (Jim) Hester of Springboro; niece, Rosalie (Bill) Barnett; nephews Quin Dunn and Sam Hester. Besides her parents Florence was predeceased by her brother Bill (Rosalie) Dunn and her sister Jo Ann Dunn.

Florence retired from the Adena Health System's Food and Nutrition Department in 2001. She attended Bishop Flaget and was a 1970 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Flo was an avid reader of romance novels, loved seek and find puzzles, and adult coloring books. Prior to living in the nursing home, she loved spending time with her lifesaving special friends at Bob Evans Restaurant on Western Avenue. She put to good use her undeniable green thumbs and her love of everything green plants. Flo's laugh, her smile and her loving ornery spirit will be missed by her family and all who called her friend.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Mr. Reed Hauser officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Haller's on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org or JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920, or the American Cancer Society. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved