Florence Dunn
CHILLICOTHE - Florence Marie Dunn, 69, of Chillicothe, died 5:45 pm September 26, 2020, at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home, following an extended illness.
She was born January 3, 1951 in Chillicothe to the late Robert K. and Florence M. Kaltenbach Dunn, Sr. Survivors include two daughters, Olivia Ann (Matt) Dennison, of Valrico, FL and Pamela Jo Dunn, of Newark; grandchildren, Ronald (Megan), Dylan, and Ashlee Dennison; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Chase, Kenslee, Penelope and Olivia Dennison; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Dunn, Jr. of Chillicothe and James (Susan) Dunn of Elyria; a sister Edna (Jim) Hester of Springboro; niece, Rosalie (Bill) Barnett; nephews Quin Dunn and Sam Hester. Besides her parents Florence was predeceased by her brother Bill (Rosalie) Dunn and her sister Jo Ann Dunn.
Florence retired from the Adena Health System's Food and Nutrition Department in 2001. She attended Bishop Flaget and was a 1970 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Flo was an avid reader of romance novels, loved seek and find puzzles, and adult coloring books. Prior to living in the nursing home, she loved spending time with her lifesaving special friends at Bob Evans Restaurant on Western Avenue. She put to good use her undeniable green thumbs and her love of everything green plants. Flo's laugh, her smile and her loving ornery spirit will be missed by her family and all who called her friend.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Mr. Reed Hauser officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Haller's on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org
or JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920, or the American Cancer Society
. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.