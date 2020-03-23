Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence L. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence L. Davis Obituary
Florence L. Davis, 83, of Chillicothe, died 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Signature HealthCare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born July 2, 1936, in Ross County, to the late Charles B. and Viola Nunley Poole. On December 29, 1952, she married Charles Davis who died November 15, 2002.

Surviving are children, Wayne (Kay) Davis and Kathy (Kit) Oates, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Clinton (Jesi) Davis, Laura (Tim) Clyne, Justin (Brandy) Oates, Casey (Kristen) Oates and Cody (Hannah) Oates; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Robert T. Poole and Charles E. Poole and Joanne Peoples.

Florence attended Hilltop Mission.

The family wants to extend a special "thank you" to the nurses and staff at Signature Health Care and also to the Adena Hospice Nurses for the wonderful care given to Florence.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Jared McKinney officiating. Private calling hours will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Hilltop Mission's Missionary Department

You may sign her online register at

www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -