Florence L. Davis, 83, of Chillicothe, died 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Signature HealthCare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born July 2, 1936, in Ross County, to the late Charles B. and Viola Nunley Poole. On December 29, 1952, she married Charles Davis who died November 15, 2002.
Surviving are children, Wayne (Kay) Davis and Kathy (Kit) Oates, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Clinton (Jesi) Davis, Laura (Tim) Clyne, Justin (Brandy) Oates, Casey (Kristen) Oates and Cody (Hannah) Oates; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Robert T. Poole and Charles E. Poole and Joanne Peoples.
Florence attended Hilltop Mission.
The family wants to extend a special "thank you" to the nurses and staff at Signature Health Care and also to the Adena Hospice Nurses for the wonderful care given to Florence.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Jared McKinney officiating. Private calling hours will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Hilltop Mission's Missionary Department
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020