Flossie Ewry Anderson
Chillicothe - Flossie Bell (Penwell) Ewry Anderson, 83, passed from this life to join her family and friends at Heaven's Gate on February 27, 2020.
She was born July 31, 1936, in Ross Co. to the late Parker and Ida (Flynn) Penwell. On April 21, 1962, she married Dwight C. Ewry, Sr., who preceded her in death on May 7, 1990.
Surviving are her daughter Karrol Ewry; son Lou (Nancy) Ewry; grandchildren: Kelly Ewry, Misty Ewry, Erik Ewry-Gossett, Shawn (Dana) Jensen, Lew (Misty) Ewry, Traci (Keith) Elder and Adam Ewry; great-grandchildren: Kamden, Wyatt, Patience, Justice, Tanner, Kirsten, Dalton, Brenton, Cayden, Christian "Kole," Luzella, and Mackenzie; a great-great-grandson Lincoln; a sister Margaret Justice; a brother Kenneth Penwell; and an "honorary sister" Patsy Hammond. She was preceded in death by sons Dwight C. Ewry, Jr. and Aaron Ewry; 1 brother; and 6 sisters.
Flossie attended Landmark Church and was a Girl Scout and 4H leader through the years and shared many memories with her daughter while with the troop. She enjoyed owning and operating "Bud's Bait Shop" in Bainbridge for many years. She was formerly employed by the Advertiser, the Gazette and City Linen. However, the best job she had was spending time with her great-grandbabies who will miss her dearly.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:30pm Tuesday, March 3, with Pastor Mike Cade officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Monday from 5-7pm at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020