Floyd F. Copley
Frankfort - Floyd F. Copley Sr., 97, of Frankfort, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Valley View Alzheimers Care Center, Frankfort. He was born on December 19, 1921 in Mingo County, WV, the son of the late Bascom and Shirley Maynard Copley. On December 25, 2000 he married the former Eleanor M. Herman, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Floyd is survived by his children, Gary Lee Copley of Gallipolis, Danny Copley of Kermit WV, David Copley of Poca WV, Shirley McQuay of Columbus, Floyd Copley Jr. of Frankfort, Marvin Jenkins of Frankfort, Angie Ackley of Frankfort, Emma Leasure of Frankfort, Lori Howard of CA, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by sons Larry Bruce Copley, two infant sons Floyd Copley Jr, Gerald Jenkins, Perry Jenkins, and two brothers, Ken Muncy and Jess Muncy.
Floyd worked as a heavy equipment operator and retired from the City of Columbus. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. having served in World War II. Floyd was present at the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Bob Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, where military honors will be accorded. Friends and family are invited to visit with the Copley family at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening. Those wishing to sign Floyd's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019