|
|
Floyd J. Sherrick
Waverly - Floyd J. Sherrick, 90, of Waverly, passed away 1 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born August 31, 1929, in Richmond Dale, to the late Grover C. and Rosie Smith Sherrick. He was the husband of the former Millie Foster who preceded him in death.
Surviving are children, Lea R. (Ray) Mullins, of Waverly and Jackie (Carl) McDonald, of Columbus; grandchildren, Tonya (Brian) Kirkendall, Michelle Fowler, Jason (Sherry) Sherrick and Jeremy Sherrick; six great-grandchildren; a brother, John Sherrick, of Florida; and a sister, Daisy Tackett, of Piketon and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Marvin L. Sherrick; three brothers and two sisters.
Floyd retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad after 22 years and was a U.S. Korean Army Veteran.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rob Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019