Floyd "Jay" Tootle
1942 - 2020
Clarksburg - Floyd J. "Jay" Tootle, 77, of Clarksburg, died at 3:53 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Vineyards at Concord. He was born on Tuesday, December 15, 1942 in Ross County, the son of the late Floyd Jones and Virginia Hudson Tootle. He is survived by his wife, the former Susan K. Mash who he married on February 9, 1963.

He is also survived three sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Barnes of Ft Myers, FL, Charla Tootle of Lumberton, MS, and Rebecca (Tom) Fellenstein of Clarksburg, one brother-in-law, Tim (Cathy) Mash of Frankfort and a host of nieces and nephews and many special friends. He was preceded in death by one brother, James E. Tootle and two brothers-in-law, David L. Mash and Jim Barnes.

Jay was a 1960 graduate of the Clarksburg High School. He served in the US Army Reserves. Jay was a member of the Clarksburg United Methodist Church. He worked as a machinist at Wearever and Central Auto. He retired from Task Industries. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish. Jay built his own airplane and maintained his own airstrip at his house.

In keeping with Jay's wishes, cremation will be held and a private family service will be held at a later date. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice 205 North St., Lucasville, OH 45648. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Jay on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
