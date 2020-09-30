Frances Arlene Green
Newcomerstown - Frances Arlene Green, 76, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Monday, March 27, 1944 in Chillicothe, Ohio to William Clyde Butcher and Frances Ann (Maloy) Butcher. On September 16, 1966, Arlene was married to Glenn C. Green, who passed away on October 16, 1997. She enjoyed working in the yard, baking, and spending time with her family.
Arlene is survived by her sister, Mary (Tike) Chaffin; her children, Walt Murphy, Sharon Neace, Carey (David) McMasters, Jordan Green; her grandchildren, Justin Giesey, Jarred Giesey, Tristen Giesey-Pulley, Jesse Elkins, Joshua Elkins; 7 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Arlene is preceded in death by her brother, James B. Butcher, and an infant brother, William Clyde Butcher, Jr.
Services for Arlene will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown, with Rev. James Lillo officiating, followed by burial at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Addy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Arlene to a charity of your choice
