I was blessed to have such a loving and caring Aunt. I have so many wonderful memories of Aunt Arlene, she was always there for her family anytime we needed her. She was such a blessing I loved her dearly and will miss her terribly, she will forever be in my heart. I pray that Mom, Sharon, Carey, Jordan and Walt feel the loving embrace of Jesus around them during this difficult time. I Love you all!

kim Broughton

