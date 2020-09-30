1/1
Frances Arlene Green
Frances Arlene Green

Newcomerstown - Frances Arlene Green, 76, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Monday, March 27, 1944 in Chillicothe, Ohio to William Clyde Butcher and Frances Ann (Maloy) Butcher. On September 16, 1966, Arlene was married to Glenn C. Green, who passed away on October 16, 1997. She enjoyed working in the yard, baking, and spending time with her family.

Arlene is survived by her sister, Mary (Tike) Chaffin; her children, Walt Murphy, Sharon Neace, Carey (David) McMasters, Jordan Green; her grandchildren, Justin Giesey, Jarred Giesey, Tristen Giesey-Pulley, Jesse Elkins, Joshua Elkins; 7 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Arlene is preceded in death by her brother, James B. Butcher, and an infant brother, William Clyde Butcher, Jr.

Services for Arlene will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown, with Rev. James Lillo officiating, followed by burial at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Addy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Arlene to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful sister. I will love you and miss you always. I will miss talking to you on the phone every night. You were "Gods Gift" to me....love you so much.

Love you, "sis"
Mary chaffin
Sister
September 30, 2020
I was blessed to have such a loving and caring Aunt. I have so many wonderful memories of Aunt Arlene, she was always there for her family anytime we needed her. She was such a blessing I loved her dearly and will miss her terribly, she will forever be in my heart. I pray that Mom, Sharon, Carey, Jordan and Walt feel the loving embrace of Jesus around them during this difficult time. I Love you all!
kim Broughton
Family
