Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Frances Conley Obituary
Frances Conley

Piketon - Frances Ann Conley, 89, of Valleyview Drive, Piketon, Ohio, passed away 4:26 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Traditions at Bristol Village of Waverly.

Frances was born May 18, 1929 in Jasper, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ray Nelson Vulgamore and Audrey Lee (Willson) Vulgamore. On January 24, 1948, Frances was united in marriage to Clyde Conley, who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Gary (Donna) Conley of Irvine, Kentucky, Michael Conley of Beaver, Ohio, Glen Conley of Garden City, Michigan, and Mark (Sandy) Conley of Rescue, California, two daughters, Rita (Ron) Conley of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Gale (Martin) Newman of Kingston, Ohio, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, and a step great great-grandson.

Frances graduated from Piketon High School in 1947 and retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation as a line inspector in 1985. She was a member of the Howard Community Church in Lucasville, Ohio.

Her parents, two brothers, William Vulgamore and Stephan Vulgamore, and two sisters, Wilda Vulgamore West and Dorothy Vulgamore preceded Frances in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Shane Bowling and Pastor Walter Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
