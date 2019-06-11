|
|
Frances I. Speakman
Ray - Frances I. Speakman, 88, of Ray, passed away at 11:52 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe.
She was born September 15, 1930, in Vinton County to the late Charles R. and Ethel L. Rinehart McFadden. On July 23, 1948, she married Lawrence R. Speakman who preceded her in death April 17, 2018.
Frances is survived by two daughters, Judith Majors, of Ray and Peggy (Terry) Greene of Jackson and a son, Larry (Debbie) Speakman, of Ray; five grandchildren, Angle (Randy) Patterson) Rhoades, Jr. Speakman, Tim Speakman, Chris (Crystal Waldron) Greene and Tiffany (Monroe) Raber; four great-grandsons, Tommy and Mikey (Kaila) Rhoades, Brian Greene, Dakota Speakman; four great-great grandchildren, Liam, Brantley, Kinzlee and Addilee Rhoades; a sister, Sharon (Ivan Sr.) Turner, of Circleville; a brother, Bill (Sonnie) McFadden; two sister-in-laws, Ada Ison and Goldie Black, both of Ray; and special friends, Regina and Cindy. She was predeceased by an infant son, Jerry Dean Speakman; two infant grandchildren; sisters, Betty Coyle, Evelyn Butt, Thelma Barlowe and Carol Clark; brothers, Charles, Jr. and Robert McFadden.
Francie was a devoted wife for 69 years and a loving, caring mother and granny. She fed her family well throughout the years until her retirement in 1990 of the weekly Sunday meals. But never could you not visit, that she wouldn't try to feed you. Francie enjoyed attending and hosting yard sales and was a well-known within her community for these epic occasions.
She will be greatly missed by her loved ones and anyone who might have known her.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 11, 2019