Frances Kinzer
Frances Kinzer

Londonderry - Frances D. Kinzer, 83, of Londonderry, died at 1:09pm October 16, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe.

She was born December 2, 1936, in Pike County, OH, to the late Jacob and Garnett (Leeth) VanGundy. On April 17, 1954, she married Franklin D. Kinzer, who preceded her in death on May 6, 2019.

Surviving are their children: Melissa (Sam) Armstrong, of Chillicothe, Elissa Riddle, Waverly, Buzz (Franklin) Kinzer, Londonderry, and Terry (Glenda) Kinzer, Londonderry; grandchildren: Chad (Melissa) Roll, Londonderry, Jason Kinzer, Chillicothe, Stephanie (Steve) Wallingford, Waverly, Terra Kinzer, Waverly, Hannah (Gene) Dunn, Chillicothe, Kelsey Kinzer, Columbus, Sierra Armstrong and Jacob Armstrong, both of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren: Zyrick Evans, Chillicothe, Malik Diack, Waverly, Jace Kinzer, Waverly, Alyiah Diack, Waverly, and Audrey Abram, Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews and a special friend Brenda Johnson Entler. She was predeceased by her siblings: Ancell (Betty) VanGundy, Donald VanGundy, Roger VanGundy, Mary (Roy) Shipley, Betty (Lester) Knisley, and Sharon (Carl) Hutchinson.

Frances loved cooking for her family and watching wrestling. She loved cheering for the Cincinnati Reds and following her Southeastern Panthers. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandchildren play ball. Frances enjoyed going to church and listening to music. She was a member of the Bridge St. Church of Christ.

Her family would like to give special thank you's to the following: Mark and Sheila Gray for visiting and singing for Frances and the residents of Signature; to the staff of Signature: Tammy, Linda and Jenny Vickers; due to COVID-19, Jenny made a terrible time easier; and to Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.

Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Thursday, October 22, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Steve Wallingford officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
