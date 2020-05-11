|
|
Frances M. Elliott, 91 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born January 31, 1929 in Thurston, OH, the daughter of Clyde W. and L. Edith (Huston) Carpenter. On January 17, 1948 she married Charles F. Elliott who preceded her in death June 26, 1988.
Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia A. Soummers, Reno, OH, Mary K. Oney, Chillicothe, Patricia (Steve) Elliott Creighton, Parma, OH, Carla M. (Thomas) Brown, Chillicothe and Rebecca S. (Shane) Hitch, Chillicothe; grandchildren, David Soummers, Jr., Debbie (John) Winstanley, Ryan (Sarah) Brown, McKenna Brown, Michael Oney, Sean (Susan) Oney, Anthony Hitch, Trenton (Cindy Detty) Hitch, Tessa Brown, Stephen (Laura) Creighton and Rob (Cierra) Creighton; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elsie Jane (Rev. Ronald) Ramsey, Ft. Wayne, IN; a sister-in-law, Myrtle Carpenter, Baltimore, OH and her caregiver, Kayla Thatcher, Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Clyde W. Carpenter, Jr., and sons-in-law, David Soummers, Sr. and Roger Oney.
Mrs. Elliott was a home maker. She was a member of the High Street Church of Christ in Christian Union and will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
A Memorial Service will be held later and will be announced. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at the discretion of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. The family requests contributions in her memory be made to Heartland Hospice.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at
www.fawcett-palmer.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020