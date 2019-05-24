Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Francis L. Dearth


Francis L. Dearth Obituary
Francis L. Dearth

Chillicothe - Francis L. "Frank" Dearth, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 14, 1932, in Ross County to the late John F. and Hazel Marie Mirch Dearth. On June 10, 1956, he married the former Doris Whitten who preceded him in death September 23, 2016.

Surviving are a brother, John (Maxine) Dearth, of Maryland and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Robert and Stanley Dearth; sisters, Virginia Lutz, Mildred Lutz and Bernadine Helton.

Frank retired from Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric, where he worked as a lineman. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Korea. Frank attended Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Sam Mincey officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by Amvets Post 2256 Honor Guard of Circleville. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 24, 2019
