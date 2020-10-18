1/1
Frank Dam
Frank Dam

Waverly - Frank Edmund Dam, 89, of Elizabeth Lane, Waverly, Ohio passed 1:17 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chilicothe, Ohio.

Frank was born February 16, 1931 in Enfield, Maine, the son of the late Rexford F. Dam and Gladys (Oldenburgh) Dam. On August 27, 1952, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Louise (Hobbs) Dam, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Teri Thompson and Deanna Williams and husband Michael, son, Russell Dam and wife Judith, twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and sister, Bessie Harriman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Levi Dam and Ashburn Dam.

Frank worked at the A-Plant, volunteered at the Senior Citizens Center and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

The family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Graveside services will follow Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio with Clark Goble officiating.

www.boyerfuneral.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
