Frank H. Neukirchner
Frankfort - Frank H. Neukirchner, 84, of Frankfort, died at 6:18 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Oklahoma City, OK, the son of the late Jesse L. and Dora Gillock Neukirchner. On March 16, 1979 he married the former Garnett Hammond and she survives.
Also surviving are his seven children, Penny Edginton of Madison, IN, Ruby (Arlie) Colvin of Kent, IN, Tina (Tommy) Skirvin of Madison, IN, Tasha (Teresa) Neukirchner of Kettering, Farrah (Brian) Smith, Frank (Jessica) Neurkirchner, and Jess Neurkirchner, all of Frankfort, 26 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 3 great-great children, one brother, Jimmy C. Neukirchner of Live Oak, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his first wife; Frannie Louise, four grandchildren, four sisters, and three brothers.
Frank retired from the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company in 1996. He was an extremely devoted family man. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and his little buddy, Max. Frank loved everyone and enjoyed sharing his many stories with them.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Neukirchner family at the funeral home from 4 until the time of the service. In keeping with the family wishes, cremation will follow the funeral service. Those wishing to sign his online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019