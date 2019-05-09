|
Franklin D. Kinzer, 86, died at 2:55pm May 6, 2019, at Signature Healthcare.
He was born January 5, 1933, in Ross County to the late Ralph and Hazel (Kies) Kinzer. On April 17, 1954, he married the former Frances D. VanGundy, who survives.
Also surviving are their children: Melissa (Sam) Armstrong, of Chillicothe, Elissa Riddle, of Waverly, Buzz Kinzer and Terry (Glenda) Kinzer, all of Londonderry; grandchildren: Sierra Armstrong, Jacob Armstrong, Chad (Melissa) Roll, Stephanie (Steve) Wallingford, Jason Kinzer, Terra Kinzer, Hannah (Gene) Dunn and Kelsey Kinzer; great-grandchildren: Zyrick Evans, Malik Diack, Alyiah Diack and Jace Kinzer; and a brother Pete (Edna) Kinzer. He was predeceased by siblings: Colin (Maxine) Kinzer, Garnet (Laurence) Malott, Bill (Geanie) Kinzer, Ancell (Jenny) Kinzer, Kenny (Patty) Kinzer, Robert (Blanch) Kinzer, Jack (Connie) Kinzer, Maggie (Robert) McNeil, and Russell (Sonja) Kinzer.
Frank was a 1951 graduate of Bainbridge High School and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the DTI Railroad, then as a storeroom clerk at the former Wear-Ever Corp. and later as a Corrections Officer for Nelsonville Corrections Facility. He was a member of the Bridge St. Church of Christ. He loved his family and was happiest when they all could be together. He was also an avid sports fan, especially of his grandkids' sports and the Southeastern Panthers, and enjoyed his vegetable gardening.
His funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday, May 11, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Steve Wallingford officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Londonderry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-2pm Saturday at the funeral home. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 9, 2019