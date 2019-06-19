|
|
Franklin E. Sickels Sr.
Chillicothe - Franklin E. Sickels Sr., 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 9:12 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born October 10, 1935, in Ray, Ohio to the late Jacob and Laura Sperry Sickels. On October 12, 1963, he married the former Helen Jane Lancaster who preceded him in death March 3, 2010.
Surviving are children, Franklin E. (Karolyn) Sickels, Jr., of Las Vegas, NV, William E. Sickels and fiancée Cheryl Justice, of Chillicothe, Robert K. (Melissa Hill) Sickels, of Chillicothe, Daniel L. (Amy Heairld) Sickels, of Kingston and Jennifer (Allen Catlow) Sickels, of Chillicothe; nine grandchildren, Karlie and Kyle Sickels, Brittany, Trevor and Kinsley Sickels, Dakota and Dalton Sickles and Shelby and Jacob Sickels. several great grandchildren, his beloved dog, Princess and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and five sisters.
Franklin served in the U.S. Army.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in Twin Township Cemetery with Rev. Shirley Justice officiating. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m.-12 noon prior to the service on Friday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 19, 2019