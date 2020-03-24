|
|
Franklin E. Walters
Chillicothe - Franklin E. Walters, 91, of Chillicothe, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:55pm on March 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 29, 1928, in Liberty Twp., Ross County, the son of the late Franklin D. and Nellie O. Walters. On May 28, 1967, he married the former Ardella Johnson, who survives.
Also surviving are one son and daughter-in-law Samuel and Melanie Walters; a former daughter-in-law Melody Walters; two grandsons Casey and Cory Walters; two granddaughters Molli and Jenni Walters, all of Chillicothe; and his father-in-law Farrel Johnson at Liberty Village in Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a son Daniel F. Walters; a sister and brother-in-law Patty (John) Kline; and mother-in-law Janet Johnson.
Frank retired in 1983 from the Veterans Administration in the engineering department. He was an Army Veteran, a member of the Scioto Lodge No. 6, F & AM and a member of the Bethel Chapel Church. After retirement, he kept busy with driving a school bus for our Huntington Local Schools. He also plumbed several new churches and homes, taught Sunday School for many years and held different positions in the church during his 48 years of serving the Lord.
Frank was an avid reader, enjoyed cutting fire wood and he also loved his candy. He was loved and respected all who knew him.
Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will be held at 3pm Thursday, March 26, in Twin Twp. Cemetery. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, private services for the family conducted by Pastor Roger Phillips will be held at Haller Funeral Home. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020