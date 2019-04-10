|
Fred Steinbrook
CHILLICOTHE - Fred A. Steinbrook, 73, died April 7, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He was born May 25, 1945, in Chillicothe to the late Fred and Ocie (Allman) Steinbrook. On June 4, 1965, he married Charity E. Gragg, who preceded him in death on April 21, 2011.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Dwayne (Teresa) Steinbrook; daughter Cindy Lowe, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Tiffany (Randy), Aaron (Sammie), Allyn (Tiffany), Tiffany (Matt), Joshua, and Travis (Toasha); great-grandchildren: Tommy, Lillian, McKenzie, Caden, Peyton, Taylor, Gage, Meloney and Chance; sisters Loretta Strausbaugh and Carolyn Sue Strausbaugh; a brother Ronald (Janet) Steinbrook; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister Phyllis Upton; brother Phillip Adrian Steinbrook and a special friend, Deputy Lawrence Barnes.
Fred was a 1963 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He had worked at Chilpaco and then retired as a Deputy from the Ross Co. Sheriff Dept. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and recently crafting knives.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Friday, April 12 at the Haller Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Rich Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Twp. Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019