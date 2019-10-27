Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Freda E. Krider

Chillicothe - Freda E. Krider, 89 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 5, 1930, the daughter of Addie and Donna (Fizer) Hiles. On Jan. 12, 1948 she married Fred L. Krider, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1998.

Surviving are he children, Susan Taylor, Columbus, Mary Beth (Joe) Dalton, Mark (Pam) Krider, Jeffery Krider and Fred Krider, Jr., all of Chillicothe; son-in-law, Daniel Murphy, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Heather Ream, Christina Taylor, Karen Murphy, Robin Rippeth, Chad Leeth, April Leach, Ryan Krider and Cory Krider; numerous great and great-great grandchildren and she delighted in the newest arrivals to the family; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Sandra Kay Murphy, her son-in-law, Daniel Taylor, her daughter-in-law, Carol Krider and several sisters and brothers.

She was a former member of the First EUB Church. Along with her husband, Fred she enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, camping and holding "fried chicken and onion ring" picnics at the Conservation League for her family and friends. She will be missed greatly by her family.

The family wishes to acknowledge the care and kindness of Pam Daniels of Heartland Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tony Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the hour of service on Tuesday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
