Freda Mae Satterfield
Bainbridge - Freda Mae Satterfield, 90, of Bainbridge, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio. She was born May 19, 1929 in Spargersville, Ohio, daughter of the late Fred and Flossie Yoakem Wilburn. On August 29, 1946 she was united in marriage to John Satterfield who preceded her in death on December 27, 2010. Surviving are two sons, Randy Satterfield and wife Katie of Latham, Ohio and Rick Satterfield and wife Crystal of Bethel, Ohio; daughter, Phyllis Anderson and husband Mike of Chillicothe, Ohio; daughter in law, Vicki Satterfield of Bainbridge; 8 grandchildren, Aaron Satterfield and wife Amanda, Adam Satterfield and wife Bethany, Jeremy Satterfield and wife Jennifer, Ryan Satterfield and wife Chelsea, Rebecca Ross and husband Robbie, Gavin Anderson and wife Brittany, Charles Satterfield and Donna Satterfield and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Freda was preceded in death by a son, Steve Satterfield and two sisters, Blanche Husted and Bessie Nace.
Freda was a member of Morgantown Church of Christ in Christian Union and enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Elliott, Rev. Aaron Satterfield and Rev. Adam Satterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Washburn Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 27, 2019